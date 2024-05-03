T20 World Cup: Ex-New Zealander Corey Anderson named in USA 15-member squad

New York, May 3 Hosts the United States of America (USA) on Friday named former New Zealand all-rounder and 2015 Men's Cricket World Cup finalist Corey Anderson in their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, set to start on June 1.

Anderson, who played 13 Tests and 48 ODIs for New Zealand, moved to the USA after 2020 and became eligible to play for them only in 2023.

Led by 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel, USA's squad features some familiar names alongside performers from the recent T20I series against Canada, which they won 4-0.

In a boost for the team's bowling stocks, tearaway quick Ali Khan is fit for the tournament, shaking off a hamstring injury which kept him out of the Canada series.

The 33-year-old, who has featured in several domestic leagues around the world, can also be spotted in the film clip for the official T20 World Cup anthem.

There are other familiar names in the mix, including Saurabh Netravalkar, the most capped USA player, Aaron Jones, and opener Steven Taylor, their highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Off-spinner Milind Kumar, who made his debut in the Canada series, has also been included in the squad.

USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

