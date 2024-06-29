T20 World Cup: 'I pray that Arshdeep performs well in final', says pacer's coach Jaswant Rai

New Delhi, June 29 India pacer Arshdeep Singh's childhood coach Jaswant Rai is confident of Rohit Sharma-led side winning the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. He also hopes that the pacer will continue his impressive performance in the summit clash of the tournament.

Commenting on India's unbeaten campaign, Jaswant said the team's combination is good and they have played with almost the same 11 in the tournament.

"I am very happy that India have reached the T20 World Cup final. We will create history once again after 2007. I'm sure that India will return home with a trophy. The team's combination is good. I pray that Arshdeep Singh performs well in the match," Jaswant Rai told IANS.

Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 scalps to his name. The left-arm pacer returned with the figures of 4-9 against the USA in the group stage before picking three crucial dismissals against Australia in the final Super Eight encounter.

If he gets three wickets against South Africa, he will finish above Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets) as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep have bowled in tandem to give early breakthroughs for the side in the powerplay overs. Buumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the showpiece event with 14 scalps to his name.

India and South Africa are scheduled to lock horns in the title battle at Kensington Oval in Barbados later in the day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor