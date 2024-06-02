T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler backs Jonny Bairstow to excel as number four batter for England

Bridgetown, June 2 England skipper Jos Buttler has backed wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow to excel as a number four batter for the defending champions during their T20 World Cup title defence in the upcoming tournament.

Bairstow was slated to open for England in the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup, but a freak leg injury after slipping at a golf course led to him missing the tournament which Buttler & Co won. This time, he will play in the middle order for England, with his ability to attack spin in the middle overs expected to come handy.

"I think for every player in the team, it's about trying to read the situation of the game and play accordingly. Jonny's got the experience and the game to play that role for us at number four. It's something he's done quite a bit in the T20 side previously as well, and he's got great variety in his game."

"So he is used to batting in the powerplay should that situation arrive at No. 4, but he has also got experience and power, and is a good player of spin throughout the middle phase as well," said Buttler in a press conference at the Kensington Oval.

England will begin their 2024 men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on Tuesday. Asked on how Bairstow reacted to the role of batting at number four, Buttler said, "I think he's excited and in a good space. He's been away for a long time, but he is a very proud guy and he has been playing a lot of cricket for England over that period of time, which is where he wants to be."

"So he seems in a good space. His family is going to be with him on this trip as well, which is nice. Getting that injury just before the last T20 World Cup, I'm sure he's really excited for this one."

Fast-bowler Jofra Archer made a successful return to international cricket during the T20I series against Pakistan last month after injuries kept him out for a year. Buttler remarked the England team management won’t put him under undue pressure during the T20 World Cup.

“Playing cricket again and being back in an England shirt, I know how hard he's worked to get back and it's been a long time for him. As I've said before, we're not trying to put too much expectation on him. We know what a superstar he can be, but it's been a long time since he's played international cricket.”

“So it's very easy to get very excited about it and expecting big things from him but I think just give him a bit of time. But he's happy and smiling and loving being back in the changing room as much as he is on the field. So, he's in a really good space.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor