T20 World Cup: ‘Many, many congratulations to India’, says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi, June 30 Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar congratulated Team India on its victory over South Africa in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

History was made at the Kensington Oval as India defeated the Proteas by 7 runs to win the T20 World Cup title for the second time in the history of the game.

Reacting to this, former Pakistan pacer Akhtar said, "Rohit Sharma has made it. Emotions are really high, well-deserving victory for India. Many, many congratulations to them. They lost in Ahmedabad (ODI World Cup final). I have said then also that India deserved to win. And this time they won it. Rohit Sharma was down on the ground, crying, says it all. What this win means to him.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor