T20 World Cup: 'Middle-overs bowling & Noor's spell', Rashid points out positives in huge loss to Windies

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 18 Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan remained composed despite a huge 104-run defeat to the West Indies. He highlighted the team's effective middle-over bowling and Noor Ahmed's economical spell as positives from the loss as his side prepares for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

The Afghans were tasked with chasing a daunting target of 219 but were bowled out for a mere 114, in what was essentially a dead rubber, given that both teams had already secured their spots in the next round.

Afghanistan finished the group stage with an impressive record, securing three wins out of four matches, which placed them second in their group with 6 points and a net run rate of +1.835.

"The way they batted, scoring around 90 runs in the powerplay, it is tough to come back from that. But in the middle overs we did well and it was good to restrict them under 200. This game is good to understand mindset and strategy. Hope to not repeat," Rashid said after the match.

Rashid reflected on the positive aspects his team could take forward and lauded Noor for his economical bowling performance of 4-0-20-0, even though the young left-arm wrist spinner didn’t take any wickets.

"We take the positives with us, like fielding, middle-overs bowling, and Noor's spell," he added.

Afghanistan now turns their focus to the Super 8, where they will face some of the tournament's strongest teams. Their first match is set against India June 20, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

"We’re looking forward to the challenge against India. The defeat against West Indies gave us valuable lessons, and we’re ready to implement those learnings in the Super 8. We've achieved what we wanted - to get Super Eight. The different pitches coming up... we'll adjust to them. Good learning this loss happened at this stage, not in a do-or-die game," said Rashid.

