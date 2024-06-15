T20 World Cup: Nothing like Yashasvi Jaiswal opening and going after the bowling, says Sreesanth

Lauderhill, June 15 Ahead of India’s Group A clash in the Men’s T20 World Cup against Canada, former fast-bowler S Sreesanth said he wishes to see Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting, citing his ability to go after the bowlers from get go.

The clamour for left-handed Jaiswal to open the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma has increased ever since the talismanic Virat Kohli has amassed scores of 1, 4 and 0 as an opener in India’s first three matches of the tournament on drop-in pitches of New York.

“I would love to see Yashasvi Jaiswal opening the match as it's a T20 format. Virat Kohli coming at no. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal will have that freedom to express himself - “Virat bhai aa raha hai, Virat bhai is there to play after me and Rohit can play the sheet anchor”. Nothing like Yashasvi Jaiswal opening, going after the bowling and Virat Kohli coming in and finishing the game with Rohit Sharma,” said Sreesanth on ‘Caught & Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.

With three consecutive wins, India have already qualified for the Super Eight stage, and they will finish Group A if they register another victory over Canada or if their clash is abandoned due to rain at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is streaming LIVE and FREE on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor