T20 World Cup: Shamsi lauds Markram's bowling after SA clinch semis berth

North Sound (Antigua), June 24 Tabraiz Shamsi heaped praise on South African captain Aiden Markram’s bowling prowess, suggesting that the skipper should bowl more often following South Africa's crucial three-wicket victory over the West Indies.

The win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium secured the Proteas a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Markram's decision to bowl himself proved pivotal as he claimed the wicket of the dangerous Nicholas Pooran with the very first ball of his spell, ending with figures of 4-0-28-1. Shamsi, who was named Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 4-0-27-3, expressed his admiration for Markram’s abilities as a bowler.

"I actually always think that he under-bowls himself as whenever he’s the captain, he bowls less. He is a wonderful bowler and is a lot better than a part-timer. So, it was nice that as a captain he saw that there was something in it for him and he bowled those four overs," Shamsi said in the post-match press conference.

Shamsi, who replaced Ottneil Baartman in the playing XI, noted how Markram’s performance with the ball boosted his own confidence. "It was nice to see what he did today. And when you see another spinner taking wickets, it gives you confidence as well," he added.

Markram has bowled 8 overs in the T20 World Cup 2024, picking up 2 wickets at an economy rate of 6.62. His contributions with the ball seen as a significant boost to South Africa's bowling depth, especially in crucial matches.

"That's one thing nice about our unit. If you look at the squad, there is no individual you can pick and say, ‘hey, this guy is responsible for making this team win’. There is no pressure on any one individual. We just have a lot of match-winners within the squad and on each day, someone finds a way to pull the game towards the team,” Shamsi added.

With the win against the West Indies, South Africa topped Group 2 in the Super 8 stage with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.780.

