T2O World Cup: Afghanistan vs Uganda, ENG vs SCO, NED v NEP; when and where to watch

Guyana, June 4 It will be a busy day at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday with Afghanistan taking on Uganda, England facing neighbours Scotland at Bridgetown, and the Netherlands facing Nepal in Dallas, USA.

This will be the first meeting between Afghanistan and Uganda with the Asian side expected to dominate their African opponents. Afghanistan were the star performer of last year's ODI World Cup in India and have a lot of players who have excelled in franchise leagues the world over.

It will also be the first meeting between England and Scotland in T20I format, though they have met in ODIs earlier. England are the defending champions and led by Jos Buttler have a star-studded side hoping to become the first team to win the event three times.

Nepal and the Netherlands have met 12 times. The Dutch have won six and Nepal five times with one no-result. Tuesday's encounter is expected to be a close encounter.

Match timings:

Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 AM IST whereas the England v Scotland encounter will also take place on Tuesday at 8:00 PM IST.

Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM

The venues:

The Afghanistan v Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana while the England v Scotland match will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Netherlands v Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas.

Live broadcast:

The live broadcast of all the matches will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of all three matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

