Taarini Lodha, 11, tops qualifying for Junior National Equestrian Championship

Bengaluru, July 20 Mumbai-based 11-years-old Taarini Lodha from Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) topped the qualifying round for the Junior National Equestrian Championship in the category of under 12 in Dressage. Taarini along with Arya Chandorkar, Rehaan Shah, and Stasya Pandya qualified for the Nationals which will be held in Delhi in December 2024.

“I’m very thankful to ARC for supporting me and the international level training facilities at ARC have helped me take my game to the next level. Bob has been a very patient & determined coach throughout my journey. Belvedere has been a very trustworthy horse and I rely on her completely for anything. Cathedral & John Connon School for supporting me whenever needed. Without the continuous support of these I wouldn’t have been able to get where I am,” said Taarini on her feat.

The Tournament is happening under the supervision of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), where athletes are participating in the categories of Show-Jumping and Dressage.

In the JNEC Dressage Children II category, Taarini Lodha secured the first position while riding on the horse ‘Belvedere’.

In the JNEC Show-Jumping Children I category, Rehaan Shah and Arya Chandorkar secured qualification while Stasya Pandya secured her qualification in the Children II category. In the JNEC Show Jumping Junior Riders category, Jahnvi Raheja and Vritika Gambhir secured their qualifications.

All of the above riders and many more are trained regularly and coached at a world-class arena in ARC at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The club has been home to many top-quality athletes including the likes of Hriday Chheda (2023 Asian Games gold medalist) and Yashaan Khambatta (2014 Asian Games representative), both riders currently coach young equestrians at ARC.

“The ARC is thrilled that six of our young riders have qualified for the Junior Nationals to be held in December this year under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India. Our efforts in maintaining the best possible facilities, having top coaches and horses, and a world-class practice arena have helped these children achieve this. Results like this also inspire other youngsters to join the Club and take up this unique sport with passion” added Milan Luthria, President Amateur Riders’ Club.

