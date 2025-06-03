'Taekwondo, facing the world': Exploring legacy, history of taekwondo at Korean Cultural Centre India

New Delhi [India], June 3 : A unique exhibition titled 'Taekwondo, Facing the World' was inaugurated at the Korean Cultural Centre India on Monday. Through the collection shared by the National Taekwondo Museum in Korea, this exhibition aims to shed light on the globalisation of Taekwondo through its evolution into a competitive sport.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H.E. Lee Seong-ho; Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India and a senior BJP leader; Namdev Sampat Shirgaonkar, President, India Taekwondo; M S Tyagi, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India; Dr Jyoti Arora, Principal, Mount Abu Public School and Jeong Sang-ki, Director, National Taekwondo Museum, a release said.

This exhibition showcases the remarkable journey of how Taekwondo, a traditional Korean martial art, has evolved into a global sport practised in more than 200 countries. Taekwondo gradually developed into a systematic form through competition and integration between dojangs (training halls) after the Korean War, and it began to become competitive in the 1960s when it was adopted as an official event at the National Sports Festival.

Then, in the 1970s, it spurred internationalisation through the World Taekwondo Championships. In the 1980s, it entered the international stage in earnest when it was adopted as a demonstration event in the Asian Games and the Olympics. In the 2000s, it was registered as an official Olympic event, and Taekwondo established itself as a global sport loved by people around the world.

In recent years, the growth of Taekwondo in India has been phenomenal, with the country producing world-class athletes across all age groups. In May 2025, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports officially recognised India Taekwondo as the national sports federation responsible for governing the sport in India. This marks a significant milestone in the development of Taekwondo in the country. Korean Cultural Centre India has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India Taekwondo and is further enhancing training capacity through collaboration with Korean Taekwondo instructors.

Korean Cultural Centre India has also been supporting Taekwondo classes in Indian primary and secondary schools since 2021, and as of 2025, a total of 3,287 students are learning Taekwondo through regular classes and after-school activities in 47 schools in 10 states and UTs, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. As part of its collaboration with India Taekwondo, classes are gradually expanding throughout India, and Taekwondo is becoming an integrated education program that goes beyond a simple sport and combines school education and mental cultivation.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, H.E. Lee Seong-ho, said, "This exhibition celebrates the spirit and values of Taekwondo - discipline, perseverance, and self-control. I am especially happy to see the growing passion for Taekwondo among young people in India. What makes me even happier is that Indian athletes are already shining on the global stage. As we look ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Korea is committed to supporting Indian athletes in their pursuit for medals through technical training, guidance from experienced Korean masters, and modern coaching methods. We will open a branch of Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters, in Delhi soon. With over 150 million practitioners worldwide, Kukkiwon will be a strong partner in helping Taekwondo grow in India and in training the champions of tomorrow."

Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India and a senior BJP leader, said, "Taekwondo has grown in popularity by leaps and bounds because the game is a sheer delight. The speed, the reflexes, the agility, the holistic development of physical fitness is so critical in this game. To have spread this sport in over 200 countries is a great achievement. It's a great game and therefore it is also part of the Olympics. Every youngster wants to have these belts that are part of the sport. I was amazed by this exhibition and it was a great learning to know how Taekwondo has spread and become popular worldwide," the release said.

Namdev Shirgaonkar, President of India Taekwondo, said, "India Taekwondo and the Korean Cultural Centre India share a deep and meaningful relationship. Together we have worked towards not only promoting Taekwondo in India, but also strengthening cultural bonds between our nations, Korea and India. This collaboration has already borne fruit. Our athletes have recently achieved commendable success in international events - World Championships and Asian Championships - standing tall on global platforms. Looking forward, I am confident that we can aspire to win more medals at World Championships and upcoming Asian Games in Japan. The future of Indian Taekwondo is very bright and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the next generation has the support and inspiration they need," it added.

