Taekwondo Premier League: Bengaluru Ninjas, Delhi Warriors, Haryana Hunters progress into quarter-finals

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Bengaluru Ninjas scored contrasting victories over Assam Heroes on Saturday. Bengaluru Ninjas secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Taekwondo Premier League.

Haryana Hunters and Delhi Warriors also advance into the quarterfinals of the inaugural Taekwondo Premier League.

Silver medallist in the Senior Nationals Prashanth Rana led Bengaluru's charge, helping overcome a valiant Assam 12-2, 14-14, 10-9. In their second match in Group A, Prashanth was in thumping form, setting up an emphatic 21-15, 11-5, 35-3 victory, as per a press release from TPL.

Delhi Warriors trounced Hyderabad Gliders 22-1, 9-1, 30-4 and Lucknow Nawabs 19-6, 24-13, 8-8 to book a berth in the Last 9. Four-time national champion Sahil was the star for Delhi. Lucknow got the better of Hyderabad to join the quarterfinalists.

Maharashtra Avengers made light of losing India's No. 1 Prithviraj Chauhan during the weigh-in to enter the quarterfinals.

The country's number two player Shivan Shetty led his team to an emphatic 11-2, 13-4, 11-1 victory over Himachal Hurricanes. Rajasthan Royals trounced Himachal Hurricanes 22-3, 14-1, 8-3.

Group C saw Gujarat Thunders zooming to the top with two straight wins. They first sneaked past Punjab Royals 10-6, 11-9, 14-4 and then recorded a one-sided 15-0, 11-0, 21-3 win over Chennai Strikers.

Manish Chavan, a gold medal winner in the Senior National Championship in 2018, and Satish were the other two players who did well for Maharashtra Avengers.

