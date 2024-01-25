Tamil Thalaivas inflict massive loss on Telugu Titans in PKL Season 10

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 : Tamil Thalaivas silenced a raucous home crowd beating the Telugu Titans 54-29 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. An incredible defensive performance saw the Thalaivas log 24 tackle points and 3 super tackles as they took a well-deserved victory.

Sehrawat brought the crowd to their feet and sparked the game to life with a super raid to take out three Tamil Thalaivas players in the fifth minute of the game. The raid turned a deficit into a one-point lead for the Telugu Titans. With their numbers reduced, the Thalaivas were struggling. But the tables were turned soon after as Himanshu's super tackle on Sehrawat kept them in the game and reestablished their lead.

Himanshu's heroics were a key reason for Thalaivas' incredible defensive performance in the first half, where they logged an outstanding 11 tackle points. They got the first all out of the game to take a 14-6 lead and went into the break leading by nine points.

There was no let-up to their dominance in the second half either, and defensively, if anything they got even better. They inflicted a second ll out on the Telugu Titans to take a 29-15 lead and then a third all-out within five minutes of that to further streak into a lead.

By the end of the game, the Tamil Thalaivas were cruising and despite Sehrawat's 10-point game, there was little the Titans could do but save face in front of a home crowd. A final super tackle in the final minute of the game on Sehrawat who suffered many through the game was the cherry on top of an incredible Tamil Thalaivas performance.

