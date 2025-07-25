Tanvi Sharma, Vennala Kalagotla advance to Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships semi-finals

Solo [Indonesia], July 25 : India's young shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla continued their impressive run at the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships 2025, advancing to the semifinals in Solo, Indonesia, as per a Badminton Association of India (BAI) press release.

Second seed Tanvi maintained her dominant form in the women's singles, defeating fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in a swift 35-minute encounter. Tanvi has been in sublime touch throughout the tournament, securing all her wins in straight games so far.

Joining her in the last four is Vennala Kalagotla, who braved a strong challenge from Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong in a gripping 58-minute contest.

Vennala took the opening game 21-18 with some sharp rallies, but Janyaporn fought back to edge the second 21-17, forcing the match into a decider. In the final game, Vennala pulled ahead in the closing stages, eventually sealing a 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory to earn her semifinal berth.

Both Indians now face Chinese opponents in the semifinals, with Tanvi set to take on eighth seed Yin Yi Qing and Vennala going up against Liu Si Ya.

The competition is being held from July 18 to 27, and Tanvi Sharma, along with junior world number one men's pair of Bhargava Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gibburu, are leading the team.

The competition consists of two parts: India will be competing in both categories.

The continental badminton championships serve as a significant stepping stone towards the BWF Junior World Championships, which will be held at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor