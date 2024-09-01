"Targeting at least 25 medals...": PCI secretary general Jayawant on India's Paralympics performance

Paris [France], September 1 : Expressing happiness with India's performance at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Secretary General Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar said that the contingent is targeting 25 medals.

India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold, a silver, and three bronzes.

Speaking to ANI, Jayawant said, "I am very proud (of the contingent's performances). I want to thank all the athletes who have come all the way from India. We have five medals, four in shooting and one in athletics. Still, there are days left, and we are targeting 25 medals. I would like to wish all the best to athletes, coaches, support staff and all of PCI family."

"Very proud that we started with a gold (by Avani Lekhara). We expected a gold from Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics but got a silver, but it is okay. We are trying to get a gold in javelin throw. All the coaches, support staff and PCI staff have supported the players," he added.

Meanwhile, Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8, while, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

