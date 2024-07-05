Team India Sea Sakthi secures qualifying spot in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

By Shailesh Yadav

Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 5 : Team Sea Sakthi had a triumphant day at the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) on Day 4, securing a coveted qualifying spot for the Energy Class races at the marina of Yacht Club de Monaco.

Out of a competitive field of 18 teams, only 8 advanced, making this a significant achievement.

The competition has attracted 18 teams for the Energy Class, 13 teams for the Solar Class, and 15 teams for the Open Sea Class, all vying for the top honours in this groundbreaking event.

Sea Sakthi achieved significant success in the speed trials. This year, Team Sea Sakthi clocked an impressive 13 knots per hour, finally achieving the speed record that eluded them last year due to a technical glitch. This remarkable feat demonstrates the team's dedication to overcoming challenges and refining their vessel.

While not an overall victory, Team Sea Sakthi's performance in both the qualifiers and speed trials is a testament to their perseverance and determination. The Yachting community eagerly awaits their performance in the upcoming races, where both efficiency and speed will be crucial for claiming the top spot.

Commenting on the performance of Team India, Organiser of MEBC and MD and CEO and General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, Bernard d'Alessandri told ANI, "The Indian team has been a part of the MEBC for the last three years and we are very proud of the innovative skills of team Sea Sakthi."

Earlier, Team Sea Sakthi from India received a standing ovation from the international jury of the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) in Monte Carlo. MEBC conducted an innovation presentation for the top six teams, which included Team Sea Sakthi. The members presented and got a standing ovation from the international juries.

Team Sea Sakthi fully assembled its boat Yali 3.0 and got all set for the clearance of technical inspection. The team got their boat tested in sea trails.

Monaco's Ambassador to India, Gamerdinger Didier, also came to cheer on Team India.

Speaking to ANI, the Monaco envoy said that the young minds from India came here because they are involved in developing new technology.

"They are very competitive, last year their result was better than the previous year. So we are crossing fingers for them and hoping them to perform their best," Didier told ANI.

