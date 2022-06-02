Tech Mahindra to be digital partner for Chess Olympiad, status of Global Chess League in suspense

Chennai, June 2 The International Chess Federation, popularly known as FIDE, said on Thursday that Indian software company Tech Mahindra Ltd has been onboarded as digital partner for the upcoming Chess Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram near here.

The Chess Olympiad will be held from July 28 to August 9 at Mahabalipuram with the government of Tamil Nadu as the host and principal sponsor.

Meanwhile, suspense continues over the status of the Global Chess League

