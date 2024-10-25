Temba Bavuma to miss second Test against Bangladesh

Dhaka, Oct 25 Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Aiden Markram will continue to lead the side in the series in Bavuma's absence, with the latter aiming to be fit for the home Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Bavuma injured his elbow in an ODI against Ireland earlier this month after falling awkwardly to complete a run. He retired hurt on 35 in the match and did not return to the field. It is the same elbow which got hurt during the T20I tour of India in 2022.

"We just feel medically he's not going to be ready for the second Test. We will tone down the (rehabilitation) programme so that he can be ready for the Sri Lankan series," South Africa's Test coach Shukri Conrad said.

With Bavuma not taking any further part in the series, it is still uncertain whether he will stay with the squad in Dhaka or fly back home to continue his rehabilitation and prepare for the Sri Lanka series.

South Africa’s domestic first-class season kicks off on Wednesday, giving Bavuma the opportunity to play in up to three matches before the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on November 27.

"I'd like him to stay (in Bangladesh), and I've communicated that with him. But I also know that he's got a young family. But yes, I'd like him to stay. He still plays a valuable role. It's still his team. We'll see how it unfolds," Conrad said.

Matthew Breetzke, who made his debut in the first Test against Bangladesh in Bavuma's absence, is likely to retain his No. 6 spot in the second Test unless visitors opt for an extra all-rounder or bowler in the playing 11. In that case, Senuran Muthusamy would be a possible replacement who can also bowl left-arm spin.

South Africa won the opening match by seven wickets to lead the two-match series 1-0 and boost their World Test Championship (WTC) final chances.

"The World Test Championship is our World Cup but we are not going to be building any sandcastles, we're certainly not going to have any pie in the sky but you've got to allow yourself to dream as well. And then give yourself the chance of realising that dream. But it's going to take a lot of graft, and we're a long way away from that still," Conrad said.

South Africa squad for second Test: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne.

