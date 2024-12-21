Tennis: Djokovic and Kyrgios team up for doubles at Brisbane International

Brisbane, Dec 21 Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios are set to team up in the doubles draw of the Brisbane International, an ATP 250 event scheduled from December 29 to January 5, 2025.

The announcement was first hinted by Kyrgios himself, who took to Instagram with a playful post featuring a photo from their 2022 Wimbledon singles final.

His caption, “Doubles at Brisbane. See y’all there,” immediately sparked excitement among fans. The Brisbane International confirmed the news with a cheeky graphic on social media, captioned, “When the plans make it out of the group chat.”

However, ATP confirmed the news on Saturday in a statement. "Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will play doubles together at the Brisbane International presented by Evie, the tournament confirmed on Saturday morning in Australia,"

Kyrgios, has been sidelined for much of the past two years due to injuries. The 29-year-old Australian last played on the ATP Tour in June 2023. His return to competitive tennis at Brisbane will be closely watched, as fans hope to see flashes of the form that earned him seven singles titles and four doubles crowns, including his memorable Australian Open doubles victory in 2022 alongside compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

For Djokovic, the Brisbane International marks another milestone in his illustrious career. The Serbian legend will not only be looking to fine-tune his game ahead of the Australian Open but will also aim to capture his 100th ATP singles title, a feat that would solidify his position as one of the greatest players of all time.

This will be the first time Djokovic and Kyrgios team up on the doubles court. While both players are best known for their singles exploits, they bring noteworthy doubles credentials to the partnership.

Kyrgios qualified for the prestigious ATP Finals in doubles in 2022 and has demonstrated a knack for thrilling net play and creative shot-making. Djokovic, on the other hand, captured an ATP doubles title at Queen’s Club in 2010 alongside Jonathan Erlich, showcasing his versatility and court coverage.

