Tennis: Iga Swiatek parts ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski

New Delhi, Oct 4 World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, bringing to a close a remarkable three-year collaboration that saw the 23-year-old Pole claim four Grand Slam titles and reach the pinnacle of women’s tennis.

Swiatek hired Wiktorowski at the end of the 2021 season, when Swiatek had just one major title to her name. Under his guidance, she went on to capture four of her five Grand Slams, ascend to World No.1, and engineer the longest win streak of the 2000s, reeling off 37 consecutive wins in 2022.

Last year, Wiktorowski was voted the WTA's Coach of the Year by his peers.

In an Instagram post, Swiatek expressed gratitude to Wiktorowski for his invaluable contributions to her success. "After 3 years of the greatest achievements in my career, together with my coach Tomasz Wiktorowski we decided to part ways. I want to start with a big thank you and appreciating our work together.

"Coach Wiktorowski joined my team for 3 seasons, when I strongly needed changes and a fresh approach to my game. His experience, analytical and strategic attitude and enormous knowledge about tennis helped us to achieve things I've never dreamed of only a few months after we started working together.

"Our main goal was to become no 1 player in the world and coach Wiktorowski was the one who said it first. We aimed very high, we headed to every tournament with a clear goal to win it. Together with coach Wiktorowski we won many tournaments and 4 Grand Slams.

"I am excited about what’s ahead, but for now, I want to reflect on all the great things we achieved together with Tomasz," Swiatek wrote.

Together, Swiatek and Wiktorowski captured 19 of her 22 career titles and an Olympic silver medal this past summer. According to Swiatek's post, the decision to end her work with Wiktorowski was mutual and amicable.

"Coach, THANK YOU, I wish you all the best. I know that you would like to rest after these 3 years of hard work and travelling a lot and spend some well deserved time with your loved ones and I hope you'll get what you need," she added.

Swiatek withdrew from this week's China Open, where was the defending champion, citing personal reasons. She confirmed in her post that she is in the midst of the process of hiring a new coach.

"Due to this important change on my team, I give myself a couple of weeks to start a cooperation with a new coach. I'm in the middle of first talks with coaches from abroad (non-Polish), because I'm ready to take the next step in my career. I will let you know when I make a decision," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor