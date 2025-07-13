The Great Khali urges daily fitness, bats for daughters' support

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, on Sunday highlighted the importance of both physical fitness and the empowerment of daughters, while attending the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event.

At the event, Khali lauded the initiative and underlined the importance of fitness in nation-building.

"Feels proud to be here. I see youngsters here cycling, and it is our Prime Minister's dream of a fit India. India can be a Vishwaguru only when our people are fit. This is a great initiative by the Prime Minister... Everyone should dedicate at least one hour a day to their fitness," he told ANI.

However, it was Khali's emotional remarks on the Radhika Yadav murder case that stood out.

Reacting to the shocking incident where a man allegedly killed his own daughter, Khali said, "This is an unfortunate incident that a man killed his own daughter. How will we work towards our motto of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' if we go on killing our daughters?"

The former WWE superstar, visibly disturbed, stressed the need to shift societal mindsets.

"We cannot become a vishwaguru till we support our daughters. I have a daughter. Daughters are no less than sons, and it is all a matter of mentality, which some people still need to change... Everyone should support their daughters and motivate them to pursue sports," he added.

25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father, allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.

On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds.

Gurugram Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sandeep Kumar on Friday informed that the 25-year-old tennis player, Radhika Yadav, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, a result of a disagreement over her tennis academy.

The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. As per sources, Rekha's father had asked her to delete the video from her social media. However, police has found no connection between the murder and the music video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor