The moment sparked a dream, which began my journey: Tendulkar on 1983 WC anniversary

New Delhi, June 25 On this day, exactly 42 years ago, Kapil Dev led India to its maiden World Cup title after beating two-time champions West Indies, a victory that marked a defining moment in Indian cricket history and images of the team holding the trophy became inspirational for the entire nation.

On the 42nd anniversary of India's first-ever cricket World Cup triumph, India batting great Sachin Tendulkar recalled the moment when that remarkable feat sparked a dream that became his journey.

"I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey," Tendulkar posted on X with a 1983 World Cup team photo.

In the final at Lord’s, India were put in to bat and managed 183 runs in 54.4 overs. Kris Srikkanth top-scored with 38, while Mohinder Amarnath added 26. For the West Indies, Andy Roberts was the standout bowler with figures of 10-3-32-3.

In response, the West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. The turning point came when Kapil Dev took a spectacular running catch to dismiss the dangerous Viv Richards, shifting momentum in India’s favour.

The West Indies were eventually bowled out for 140 in 52 overs, handing India a 43-run victory and their first World Cup triumph. Mohinder Amarnath delivered a match-winning all-round performance, returning with figures of 7-0-12-3, and was named Man of the Match.

Tendulkar, who marked his international debut in 1989, made his maiden appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1992 against England. He then went on to represent India in every ODI World Cup till 2011, when he finally lifted the coveted trophy after 22 years of pursuit.

India overcame Sri Lanka in the 2011 final to emerge as the first nation to win the ICC Cricket World Cup on its home soil.

