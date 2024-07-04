The way India played in T20 World Cup was phenomenal: IPL chairman

New Delhi, July 4 IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Thursday lavished praise on Team India for their T20 World Cup triumph, saying the Men in Blue "worked hard for this win".

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the men’s T20 World Cup final last week, ending their 17-year wait for the country’s second T20 world title.

Moreover, the Rohit Sharma-led side ended their 11-year drought of a major title, since winning the 2013 Champions trophy.

"The way India played in the T20 World Cup was phenomenal. They worked really hard for it. Even, we had good run in the ODI World Cup as well throughout, unfortunately we lost one game. But now team is World Champion and we are all so proud of them," Arun Dhumal told IANS.

This is India's fourth World Cup title overall -- from Kapil Dev's team in 1983 to MS Dhoni's Young Guns in 2007 T20 WC and ODI champions in 2011.

