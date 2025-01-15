The way Konstas took risks and executed them was amazing: McSweeney

New Delhi, Jan 15 Australia batter Nathan McSweeney said he was happy to see Sam Konstas take risks and execute them during a memorable Test debut in the Boxing Day match against India, after the duo formed a good bond during the ‘A’ team series ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McSweeney opened the batting in the first three Tests against India, but averaged just 14.4. Subsequently, he was dropped for the last two Tests at the expense of Konstas, who smashed 60 off 65 balls on day one of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"It's a weird one, I played a couple of Australia A games with Sammy, and we got on really well. When I got the opportunity he sent me a text, and obviously, when he got the opportunity, I reached out. I'm a cricket lover, so from that it was amazing to watch.

"It looked like a pretty impressive atmosphere at the MCG, and on your first Test, to take the risks he did and execute them the way he did was amazing. As we saw, it put them under pressure, and they started bowling balls that we hadn't seen that series. So, credit to him, he took it on and got the team off to a great start," said McSweeney to SEN Radio.

McSweeney admitted he wasn’t all that happy to lose his spot in Australia’s Test team, but said he took the decision in his stride and is keen to earn his place back in the side. "The last two Tests, you know, we won. It’s never, I guess, a nice feeling to get dropped, and initially you’re not that happy, and it’s hard to watch at times. But the longer it goes on, the more you can reflect and take it for what it is," he said.

McSweeney and Konstas will now head to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series beginning in Galle on January 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor