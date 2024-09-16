Theegala shoots 69, lies tied seventh in Napa

Napa [US], September 16 : Defending champion Sahith Theegala played another solid round of 3-under 69 but slipped to Tied-seventh place after the third round of the Procore Championship at Silverado.

With rounds of 69-66-69, he was 12-under but six shots behind leader, Patton Kizzire, who overcame erratic play off the tee, to stretch his lead to four strokes.

Kizzire shot a 5-under 67 with six birdies and a bogey to reach 18-under 198. The 38-year-old former Auburn player is trying to end a long drought after winning his two PGA TOUR titles in Mexico and Hawaii in a two-month span in late 2017 and early 2018.

Theegala, third in the FedExCup 2024, was steady in that he had four birdies against one bogey on par-4 14th and birdies on fifth, sixth, 13th and 18th.

David Lipsky, playing alongside Kizzire, was second after a 70 in the FedExCup Fall series opener. Lipsky, the first-round leader had four birdies and two bogeys.

Patrick Fishburn, in his first year on the TOUR, made a run at the leaders and got within two shots of Kizzire before ending his round with back-to-back bogeys. Fishburn shot 70, leaving him with tied for third at 13-under with Greyson Sigg and Canadian Presidents Cup players Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners who all shot 66.

Wilson Furr and Ben Silverman are also at 12-under. Furr shot 64, the best round of the day, and Silverman shot 65.

