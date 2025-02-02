There was nothing like-for-like between Dube and Rana: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Feb 2 Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar said there was nothing like-for-like in terms of Harshit Rana being named as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube during the fourth T20I in Pune, adding that it took the sheen away from the hosts’ winning the match.

Dube, an all-rounder, was replaced by Harshit, who’s primarily a pacer, after suffering a concussion while batting in the final over, where he was hit on his helmet by Jamie Overton.

On his T20I debut, Rana picked 3-33 in his four overs and played a vital hand in India defending 182 to win the match by 15 runs and take an unpassable series lead. Jos Buttler, England’s captain, also expressed his dissatisfaction over the Dube-Rana swap.

“In the Pune game, Dube batted right till the end after having got hit on the helmet earlier, so clearly, he was not concussed. So, allowing a concussion substitute itself was not correct. Yes, there could have been a substitute in case he had strained a muscle while batting, but that would have been only for fielding and he could not have bowled.

“Even by the most generous stretching of the like-for-like term, there was nothing such between Dube and Rana. With tongue firmly in cheek, one can say that they are the same height and have the same standard in fielding.

“Otherwise, there’s nothing like-for-like as far as they are concerned. England have every reason to feel done in. This Indian team are a superb team and doesn’t need its wins to get tarnished by such acts,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for mid-day on Sunday.

India will play their fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Dubai, with an aim to take a 4-1 series lead. “The recovery from a dire situation to a match-winning score with that partnership between Hardik Pandya and Dube showed why this team are one which will never give up and keep fighting till the end.

“If Rana had not taken three wickets and England had gone on to win even then the substitution was wrong and should never have been allowed. It has taken the gloss off the win and India must win in Mumbai to show that they are indeed the better team,” added Gavaskar.

The rule 1.2.7 of ICC’s Men’s T20I playing guidelines says, “the ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his/her team for the remainder of the match.”

Sub-sections, 1.2.7.4 and 1.2.7.5, further say, “in assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement.”

“If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the ICC Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player.”

Gavaskar signed off by saying the concussion substitute is ‘one of the worst rules in the game’. “The concussion substitute, which allows teams to bring on a like-for-like replacement on the field, is one of the worst rules in the game. It rewards ineptitude.

“If a batter can’t play a bouncer and gets hit on the helmet and goes off the field and the team doctor thinks he needs to rest because of concussion, then someone else who is not in the XI who does pretty much what the concussed guy does can replace him. Firstly, if you can’t play the bouncer then don’t play at the highest level.

“Play weekend club cricket and smash the bowlers all round the park to your heart’s content. Secondly, if someone breaks a finger or a wrist and obviously cannot take any further part in the game is not allowed a like-for-like replacement, then why allow one for some guy who gets hit on the helmet,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor