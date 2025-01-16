"There were some long rallies": PV Sindhu opens up on her pre-quarter match at Indian Open 2025

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Top shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday opened up on her pre-quarterfinal match at the ongoing Indian Open 2025 and said that there were some long rallies in the game.

Former champion PV Sindhu rekindled memories of her old aggressive self while up-and-coming Kiran George kept his nerves under pressure to register straight game wins to advance to the quarter-finals of the India Open 2025.

Speaking to the reporters, Sindhu said that she is happy to give her 100 per cent in the game on Thursday. She accepted that her upcoming match in the quarterfinal will not be easy.

"...There were some long rallies, but I was prepared for it. I'm happy that I could give my 100%... Tomorrow I'll be playing against Gregoria. It's not going to be an easy match... In today's match, my movement and attacking were working out well... Now I'm working on my speed and movement because I've been injured in the past. It's important to be smart and be 100% injury-free...," Sindhu told reporters.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the reporters, Kiran George said that he was just being patient during his pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday.

"Fortune favoured me. I was just being patient, trying not to give away easy points... It's a huge confidence booster going into tomorrow's match. I was playing patiently. That's what changed my game in this tournament... I have played him (Alex Lanier) twice before, so I knew what to expect," George told reporters.

India Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, was being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Thursday.

Sindhu, playing only her second tournament since the Paris Olympics, hammered Japan's Manami Suizu 21-15, 21-13 while Kiran defeated Frenchman Alex Lanier 22-20, 21-13 in the men's singles second-round clash.

Later in the day, 2022 champions Satwik and Chirag had to regroup after losing the first game to beat Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi/Hiroki Okamura 20-22, 21-14, 21-16.

