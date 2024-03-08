There's a connection both for players and fans with IPL, says Virat Kohli ahead of 17th edition

New Delhi, March 8 Former India captain Virat Kohli has hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a tough and unique tournament that poses newer challenges for players every day as they play in different conditions in different cities and against different teams. At the same time, IPL allows the players to share camaraderie despite coming from different countries.

The fans too have developed a connection with the IPL as they wait eagerly for the T20 league every year.

Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, said as players take part in bilateral series and ICC tournaments, which are one country against another, they don't get enough chances to interact with players from other teams. However, the IPL provides that opportunity, but the beauty of the event is the challenges it throws at the players every day, said Kohli ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL starting on March 22.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Kohli commented on what he likes the most about IPL.

“You do play all your tournaments which is one team versus another. ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments you don’t interact with other players or see the other team, so often.

"But in IPL, you’re probably meeting every team just every 2nd or 3rd day, and that’s the beauty of IPL. You are playing in different conditions in a different city with a different team. Everybody has a different kind of determination at various stages of the tournament and such magical moments are been created," Kohli told Star Sports in an interview.

But despite playing against players from different countries, the IPL has also forged a connection between the players and fans.

"I absolutely love IPL, also because of the camaraderie you share, so many new players you play with, and so many players that you’ve known for a long time who are not from your own country, whom you don’t see often. There’s a reason why everyone loves IPL so much, as there’s a connection both for players and fans," said Kohli.

Kohli has been associated with the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008 and has represented the RCB all these years, leading them for many years as their Icon player and setting numerous records as one of the most successful batters in the cash-rich T20 league. He will be RCB's mainstay once again in the upcoming 2024 edition.

