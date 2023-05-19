There's something special about running as community: Sanya Richards-Ross

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : Celebrated former American Olympic and World 400m champion Sanya Richards-Ross hailed the power of mass-participation sports during a media interaction on Thursday, ahead of the landmark 15th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru.

"I've not done a 10K before, but I did my first 5K last year. I never thought I'd run anything beyond 800m actually, but when I took part, I had the most amazing experience of my life. I think there's something special about running as a community and urging each other on," said the race's International Event Ambassador Sanya Richards-Ross.

"To see the growth of running in India, to hear that 27,000+ people have signed up for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, it just shows the power of sport and the power of running. It means the world to me to be here, and I hope that this event will inspire more people to go out and run and fall in love with running," the two-time Female World Athlete of the Year added.

The 2023 TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday is a USD 210,000 World Athletics Gold Label Road Race that will see the Elite men's and women's winners claim an identical USD 26,000 purse.

Richards-Ross is one of the most decorated track and field athletes and remains the only woman to win the 4x400m relay at three successive Olympics.

The Jamaica-born won 14 medals across the Olympics and World Championships (indoor and outdoor) and another three golds in World Relays, apart from numerous other IAAF Diamond and Golden League medals, among others.

"I have had some great coaches. My coach Clyde Hart was definitely my rock. He would say that if I was consistent and tried to get better by 1 per cent every year, I can remain the best in the world. This philosophy really helped me be the best in the world for many seasons, and eventually win that individual Olympic gold," she said.

"My family has been on the journey with me from the very beginning and made lots of sacrifices for me. They turned the garage into a gym. My mom was a personal trainer, so she started training me and pushing me. Eventually, my dad became a real student of the sport, and he was the one who said I could beat the world record. So, they truly have gone above and beyond for me."

Post her athletics career, she turned into a published author, entrepreneur, TV personality, public speaker and humanitarian.

