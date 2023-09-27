"They are doing wonders": OCA acting president Randhir Singh lauds Indian shooter's

Hangzhou [China], September 27 : Olympic Council of Asia's (OCA) acting president Randhir Singh heaped praise on Indian shooters for their exceptional performance in the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian shooters have shown their prowess in the Asian Games by besting top shooters from all over Asia to secure medal finishes.

India have already acquired their 11th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games. With this tally, the shooting contingent has surpassed its best tally of nine medals in shooting from the previous Asian Games back in 2018.

Randhir praised the Indian shooters for their remarkable performances and feels that more medals will follow in the coming days.

"Shooters are doing wonders in shooting. We are winning lots of medals every day. Going forward, we believe that a lot of medals will come. Now we have a big base in shooting. We have been insisting from the beginning that there should be a pyramid in the sport. The pyramid is now complete from all sides. This is also the result of the government's support," Randhir said while speaking to ANI.

The Indian shooting trio of Sift Kaur Samara, Ashi Chouksey, and Manini Kaushik clinched a silver medal with 1754 points, falling 19 points short of a gold medal.

Ashi also won a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle team event with Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita Jindal. Her individual medal, a bronze, came in the women's 50 m rifle 3P individual final.

With three medals, she has won the most number of medals in the Indian shooting contingent so far.

Pistol Shooter Esha Singh secured a silver medal for India in the 25 m women's pistol final at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games.

With a total of 34 points, she secured a silver medal. The gold medal went to China's Rui Liu who had 38 points. The bronze medal was bagged by South Korea's Jiin Yaang, who had 29 points.

