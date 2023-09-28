"This has not come overnight": Anush Agarwalla on winning bronze in Equestrian-Dressage individual

Hangzhou [China], September 28 : Days after being part of the historic gold medal-winning India team at the 19th Asian Games, Anush Agarwalla carved his name in history by claiming the country's first medal in the Dressage Individual event on Thursday.

He bagged a bronze medal in Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle scoring 73.030 points. This is also the first individual medal for India in Equestrian.

Agarwalla said that the feeling of winning the gold medal has not sunk in.

"To be honest, the feeling of the gold has still not sunk in, especially of the bronze. It just feels so unreal. This is all that I've wanted, this is all that I've always visualised, this is all that I've always hoped for," Anush Agarwalla told IOA.

The bronze medallist said that he had to work really hard for many years to achieve script this history and he shifted to Germany. Agarwalla stated that his coaches and family have sacrificed a lot for this prestigious medal.

"This has not come overnight. I've worked hard for years. I shifted to Germany in 2017, six years ago and it is due to the sacrifices of my coaches, of my family, and of everyone who has supported me. This medal is for them. It would never have been possible without them and I'm just so, so happy that I did this for India especially,"

Agarwalla believes this historic win will boost Equestrian sport in India and it will inspire many to take up the sport.

"I think this will be a great, great boost not only this but also the team gold. A great, great boost to Equestrian sport in India. There's enough talent and I think this will inspire a lot of people to take up the sport. It's a beautiful sport and India has a lot of potential..." he added.

Earlier, the Indian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela on Tuesday created history by clinching a historic gold medal after registering a huge score of 209.205 in the Team Dressage.

