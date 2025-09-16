This is a new chapter for me: Brevis on joining Pretoria Capitals in SA20 season 4

Johannesburg, Sep 16 Dewald Brevis, the most expensive player in SA20 history, shared his excitement after joining Pretoria Capitals for Season 4, saying it's a new chapter of his life after spending three special years with MI Cape Town.

Brevis, 22, hails from Pretoria and will return to Centurion after playing the past three seasons at MI Cape Town. The last season’s SA20 Rising Star, played a leading role in MICT annexing their first championship title with 291 runs at an average of 48.5 and strike-rate of 184.18.

“I’m very excited. You always reflect back, and I think it was a special three years I had with MI Cape Town. We had our ups and downs, and it was amazing what we did in the last year. I’ll always remember that. But this is a new chapter for me," Brevis said to SA20.

"To be with Pretoria, I’m super excited. It is my hometown. I know SuperSport Park very well—it’s very close to my heart. That’s the ground where me and my brother grew up watching cricket, running around the field, playing next to the field. To be able to be there now, I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see the team, get together with them, and just make memories and have fun," he added.

Brevis is looking forward to meeting up with his new teammates, and believes the Capitals have the quality to go all the way after missing out on the playoffs the last two seasons.

"I think it’s great. It’s great to have Lungi Ngidi there, we’ve spent a lot of time together. It started in Bangladesh, and we’ve got good memories. Then Lizaad Williams, and a lot of our local guys. I’m so happy for Connor Esterhuizen as well. He’s a great player, and he’ll do great for us."

"If you look at all the overseas players, I think we’ve got a well-balanced team: a strong batting lineup, power-hitters, guys that will love SuperSport Park. If you look at Rutherford, Andre Russell, it’s a great all-round team. I’m very excited to see how the boys go and how they enjoy playing there, because it’s a beautiful place to bat and play cricket," he further said.

