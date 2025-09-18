"This will be best World Para Athletics Championships ever": PCI President Devendra Jhajharia

New Delhi [India], September 18 : President of the Indian Paralympic Committee Devendra Jhajharia highlighted the significance of the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships, as India's largest event to date, featuring over 100 nations.

Jhajharia also anticipates this will be the best World Para Athletics Championships ever, and he emphasised that this event will boost India's bid to host the 2036 Paralympics.

"This is India's biggest event yet, with over 100 nations coming. It is going to be played on a Mondotrack; India is the 25th country to have one. The targets are being completed well (regarding registration of Mondotrack). I could not fulfil my dream of playing on a Mondotrack, and fulfilling it as an administrator makes it bigger. Our players, 73 in total, have prepared well. We had won 17 medals in the previous championships. Now this time, we will cross 20+ medals. This would be the best World Para Athletics C'ships ever. India is ready to host the 2036 Paralympics. We have hosted the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. This event will boost our case of hosting," Jhajharia told the media.

This milestone event, taking place from September 27 to October 5, 2025, will see over 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from 104 countries converging to compete across 186 medal events, the grandest para-sport gathering ever hosted in India.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have played a vital role in building this moment, offering world-class training facilities, financial support, and mentoring to India's para athletes.

Their commitment ensures that athletes compete without barriers and with the best possible preparation at the highest stage. Athletes will be competing on a new world-class Mondo track and throwing arena at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, among the most advanced athletic surfaces globally.

Designed to maximise performance, it will provide the perfect stage for para athletes to deliver record-breaking performances and thrilling competitions.

