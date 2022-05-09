Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi leads charge as India blank Canada 5-0, confirm QFs berth

Indian team on Monday thrashed Canada 5-0 in their second group match and qualified for the quarter-finals of BWF Thomas Cup 2022 here in Bangkok.

The Group C tie witnessed India dominating most of the proceedings.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi started off the tie against Brian Yang. The first game was closely fought, with Yang prevailing by 22-20. However, in the second game, things were more one-sided as Kidambi prevailed with 21-11 to force the decider. In the final game, Kidambi completely dominated Yang 21-15 to seal the match.

Then, the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy took on Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Kevin Lee. In the first game, the Indian duo completely dominated the Canadian pair with 21-12. The Indians sealed the match after winning 21-11 in the second game.

In the next match of the tie, HS Prannoy locked horns with BR Sankeerth. Prannoy took the first game by the margin of 21-15 over Sankeerth. Later in the second game, Prannoy dominated Sankeerth 21-12 to seal the tie for the Indian team.

Then in the 4th match, the Indian duo Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan battle it out against Adam Dong and Yakura Nyl. Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan walked off as winners with a comfortable win by 21-15,21-11.

The fifth match saw the Priyanshu Rajawat take on Victor Lai. Priyanshu won the first game 21-13, however, Lai bounced backed with 20-22 in the second round to make things even. The 20-year-old, Priyanshu fought back in the decider and defeated Lai 21-14 to wrap up a 5-0 clean sweep for India over Canada in the Group C Thomas Cup fixture.

With the impressive result in their second group match, the Indian team, which defeated Germany 5-0 on Sunday, is certain to finish in the top-2 in Group C and thus qualify for the quarter-finals in BWF Thomas Cup 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

