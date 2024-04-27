Thomas & Uber Cup: Indian men, women register comfortable victories on Day 1 (2nd ld)

New Delhi, April 27 Defending Thomas Cup champions India kicked off their title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand in Group A while their women counterparts defeated Canada by an identical margin in the group stage of the Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

The men, who created history two years ago by winning the coveted title, looked in trouble when H.S. Prannoy went down 22-20, 21-14 to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the opening singles.

But the top doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy restored parity after a few hiccups with a 21-19, 19-21, 21-16 win over Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

Lakshya Sen then kept his nerves under pressure to defeat Panotchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-12, 19-21, 21-16 to give India the lead and the doubles combination of M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then sealed India’s win, beating Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon.

Earlier, Asian champions India made a winning start in their Uber Cup campaign thanks to a spirited display by their young squad.

World No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha upset Canada’s Michelle Li, ranked 28 places above her, 26-24, 24-22 in a 42-minute clash that saw the Indian save a total of six game points across the two games.

The doubles combination of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra then doubled India’s lead with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow.

Isharani Baruah put the result beyond doubt as she packed off Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes to give India an unassailable lead.

Canada finally scored their first point when Jackie Dent and Crystal Lai defeated Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker 21-19, 21-15 in the second doubles rubber. India’s star in the successful Asian Team Championship campaign, Anmol Kharab then wrapped up the tie with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Eliana Zhang.

The women’s team will face Singapore in their second group stage tie on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor