Three-day National Sports Day celebrations have transformed into true Jan Andolan: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 31 The national capital came alive this morning as the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium hosted the special National Sports Day 2025 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle featuring National Sports Federations, with Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya leading the celebrations. The event was part of the concluding day of the three-day pan-India celebration of sports, honouring hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand on his 120th birth anniversary.

Mandaviya flagged off the cycling rally, calling it a “movement that connects Indians to their soil, promotes sustainability and embodies the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” Addressing the gathering, he said, “The three-day National Sports Day celebrations have transformed into a true Jan Andolan. From village playgrounds to national stadiums, nearly 30 crore Indians have celebrated sports, fitness, and the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand ji. This unprecedented participation reflects Bharat’s growing sporting culture and our collective resolve to make fitness a way of life.”

He further added, “Cycling is not just about exercise, it is about reconnecting with our roots. Simple and sustainable practices like this reflect our ethos of self-reliance and pride in what is inherently ours. This spirit of Garv se Swadeshi must inspire us to embrace indigenous ways of staying fit and strong, while also building a healthier and more confident Bharat."

Meanwhile, the nationwide scale of the initiative was unprecedented. From over 10,000 locations across 700 districts, nearly 30 crore citizens participated through playground activities, cycling rallies, and indigenous sports competitions. More than 3,000 Namo Fit India Clubs for Cycling also joined in from various parts of the country, reinforcing the message of fitness, sustainability, and community spirit.

From the Himalayan valleys to coastal towns, from bustling metros to rural heartlands, India pedalled together on the third day of this historic three-day celebration of National Sports Day 2025. States and UTs organised parallel events with eminent athletes and public representatives joining hands with citizens. Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, pedalled with more than 2500 participants at Kurukshetra, Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma took part in the Sundays on Cycle edition in Telangana with over 1000 enthusiasts, while other Members of Parliament (MPs) and prominent dignitaries took part across various States and UTs.

Adding to the momentum, a special edition of Sundays on Cycle was held at Borivali National Park in Mumbai, graced by Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff. Raksha Khadse said, “Under the vision of Mansukh Mandaviya, our Sports Ministry has been organising 'Sundays on Cycle' in various parts of the country for the past year. Today, I participated in it in Mumbai, which was held on the occasion of National Sports Day. 'Sundays on Cycle' is a mission to spread awareness about fitness among people.”

Veteran Indian film industry actor Jackie Shroff highlighted the need for physical exercise among kids. "Our PM Shri Narendra Modi has taken the initiative of Fit India, and all children should follow this initiative," Shroff mentioned.

The Delhi event saw participation from over a thousand citizens, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts. Several National Sports Federation (NSF) chiefs and heads also pedalled alongside Mansukh Mandaviya, reflecting the commitment of India’s sporting bodies to promote fitness as a mass movement.

Trupti Murgunde, a Dhyan Chand Awardee and former Indian badminton player, joined as the special guest. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “Millions of people have participated in this three-day National Sports Day campaign. It is fantastic, and says a lot about the growth of Indian sports. Today’s atmosphere was truly amazing, filled with vibrancy and enthusiasm. People of all age groups came together on a Sunday morning. I would like to thank our PM Narendra Modi for launching Fit India.”

The stadium buzzed with early morning Zumba sessions, yoga, skipping, fitness games, and even a flag-off for 11 young mountaineering girls who shall be venturing out to scale Mt. Everest post their training at Manali. Cyclists who had pedalled all the way from Prayagraj to Delhi as part of the National Sports Day celebrations were also felicitated.

Other highlights included parallel events at SAI NSSC Bengaluru, where Paralympians Ankur Dhama and Ravi Rangoli led the rally, and at SAI NCOE Jagatpur & STC Cuttack in collaboration with Odisha’s sports associations. Since its inception, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement has reached over seven lakh individuals across more than 40,000 locations nationwide. It is spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat. The drive runs concurrently across all State and Union Territory capitals, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), and Khelo India centres.

