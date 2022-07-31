Three-day Sports India Expo to start from August 4 in Greater Noida

New Delhi, July 31 A three-day Sports India Expo 2022 supported by Sports Goods Export Promotion Council (SGEPC), Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of MSME, Government of India to kickstart on August 4 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

The Indian Exhibition Services and Sports India Foundation in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) on Sunday shared details of the expo with mediapersons here.

On this occasion, Hockey Dronacharya Dr A Of Bansal said that this type of event will help in catching the pace of sports in the country, more and more such events should be organized so that players and people from all sections of the game can get maximum help in the development of sports.

"Sports India Conference will be organised in association with PEFI on August 4, in which expert players, coaches and physical teachers will be encouraged to improve their performance in international sports competitions. This event will play an important role in the development of sports and physical education," PEFI national secretary Dr Piyush Jain said.

In the program, Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government, Girish Yadav, Minister of State for Energy Dr Somendra Singh Tomar, cricketer Madan Lal, to name a few, will also be present.

