Three runners mugged during 100-mile trail race in Cape Town

Cape Town, Nov 26 Three runners were mugged during a 100-mile trail race in Cape Town on Saturday, reported local media.

The incident occurred as the athletes were participating in the Ultra-trail Cape Town race, a well-known international trail running event held every year in the legislative capital of South Africa, reports Xinhua.

A post on the official Facebook account of the race said that its "organizers are aware of the incident involving participants in the 100-mile race taking place this weekend."

"The three runners are physically unharmed and have chosen to carry on with the race," said the post.

"The matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS)," it added.

This follows the recent assault and robbery of a British elite cross-country runner a week ago in the city.

According to media reports, Tom Evans, a 31-year-old former British Army captain, was mugged, held at knifepoint, and beaten up on Table Mountain last Friday while training for the event. He withdrew from the race and went back home.

More than 400 international runners came to Cape Town for the race, and more than 2,000 were expected to take to the trails in the three-day event that ends on Sunday.

