"Thrilled to be part of GCL this year....": Grandmaster Anish Giri

New Delhi [India], September 6 : As the clock ticks closer to the second season of the Global Chess League (GCL), Grandmaster Anish Giri took a moment to share his excitement and plans ahead of his debut at the one-of-a-kind chess event.

The league, which is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE), is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 12 in London.

"I am thrilled to be part of the event this year. I could not join last year due to a scheduling conflict, but I followed the finale with great excitement. Looking forward to being on the other side of the screen this time," expressed Giri, who will feature as an Icon player for the Punit Balan Group-owned PBG Alaskan Knights.

He is set to compete against Icon players, including Magnus Carlsen (Alpine SG Pipers), Hikaru Nakamura (American Gambits), Viswanathan Anand (Ganges Grandmasters), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Mumba Masters), and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Triveni Continental Kings).

"The line-up is absolutely stacked this time. My board is going to be insanely strong," acknowledged Giri.

Despite the challenge, the 30-year-old Grandmaster has only one goal in mind, and that is - "winning!" "I will do my utmost best to live up to the challenge," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on the Global Chess League's unique joint team format, Giri said, "We are yet to see if the concept will take off in our sport as well as it did in cricket, but such initiatives are important to try and push chess to further heights, using the momentum that it has gotten in the last few years."

He further added, "I believe if we play our cards right, being part of the team will help each player shine. It can add to the pressure, but with the positive team spirit, it turns into support."

Giri is one of the popular chess figures on social media. In a message to his fans ahead of his Global Chess League debut, Giri said, "I am always happy to hear positive responses on my social media and anything I do on and off the board. I try to entertain others and myself. I think you perform better when in a good mood; it is scientifically proven."

Giri also shared his off-the-board plans for the 10-day event in London: "I have played in London before. It is among the most spectacular cities. There will be no shortage of sightseeing options, restaurants, and places to relax."

