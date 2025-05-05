Ticket sales go live for Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin meet

Bengaluru, May 5 With excitement building up for the much-anticipated Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 on May 24 here at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the organisers have announced the sale of tickets for the one-day javelin spectacle.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is India’s first-ever International Javelin competition. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is the official sanctioning body of this historic event, which will see the participation of several Olympic medallists, including two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Thomas Rohler, Anderson Peters and others.

Tickets for this landmark event, co-organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, are now live. District by Zomato is the official ticketing partner, and tickets can be purchased through the District app by Zomato.

"Ticket pricing for the Neeraj Chopra Classic ranges from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, making it accessible for all fans. For those looking for a premium experience, five corporate boxes, each accommodating 15 guests, have been constructed at the North End of the stadium, priced at Rs 44,999. An exclusive 10 per cent discount on tickets will be offered to Visa Credit Card holders," it said in a release.

In a bid to enhance the spectator experience, a special stand has been constructed alongside the thrower’s runway, allowing fans to get an up-close view of the action. Tickets for this exclusive stand are priced at Rs 9,999. Additionally, another special stand has been set up in the North Upper Stand of the stadium, located just behind the thrower’s runway, with tickets available for Rs 2,999.

“The Neeraj Chopra Classic is a big step forward for Indian athletics. As a World Athletics Gold event, it brings some of the best javelin talent in the world to Bengaluru for the first time ever. We’ve made sure the experience is world-class, but also accessible — from ticket pricing to how the event is put together. This event has been Neeraj's long-standing dream and we at JSW Sports are happy to play a part in building such a global-level sporting event in India," said Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer, JSW Sports.

The State Association and Government bodies, including Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) have been working closely with the Government of Karnataka to deliver a world-class event to Karnataka and Bengaluru.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India’s status on the global athletics map.

With a total saleable capacity of over 12,000, the event is set to be a thrilling showcase of athletic prowess.

