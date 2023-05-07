Tiger Woods accused of sexual harassment by ex-girlfriend Erica Herman

Florida [US], May 7 : Professional golfer and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused him of sexual harassment, according to a court filing by Herman's attorney in Florida on Friday as reported by CNN.

According to the document disclosed by CNN, Woods has been accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with Erica while she worked for him and forcing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement or she'd be fired from her job. At that time she was working as an employee at Wood's South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

"Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then - according to him - forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job," the Friday court document said. "And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

"A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," Herman's attorney Benjamin Hobas states in the filing as quoted by CNN.

There have been many challenges that Woods has overcome in his career.

In his decorated career, Woods has broken numerous records and redefined the standards of golf. He has 15 major titles and 82 PGA Tour victories registered in his name, which is the most by any golf player so far.

Along with these accolades, Woods has won a total of 18 World Golf Championships in his career. Woods currently holds the record for holding the world No. 1 rank for 683 weeks. The next golf player who is closest to his record is Australian entrepreneur Greg Norman, who held the top ranking for 331 weeks.

But his legal battle with his ex-girlfriend seems to be a different story.

Erica and Woods have been in an ongoing legal battle for several months. In October 2022, she filed a lawsuit against a trust set up for his residence. Erica said that she had a verbal agreement to live at the estate for five years but she was kicked and locked out of the home.

The document alleges this "scheme" which was used against her last year. Woods had asked her to pack for a weekend getaway to the Bahamas. She was allegedly driven to the airport and then she was asked to speak to Woods' attorney.

"Then, Mr Woods's California lawyer, out of the blue, told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return," the document said. "She would not even be able to see the children or her pets again."

