Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational following mother's demise

New Delhi, Feb 11 Tiger Woods will not be playing in this week’s The Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host, as the American said he is "still processing" the death of his mother.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing," Woods, whose mother Kultida passed away last week at the age of 80, said in a statement he shared on social media.

Jake Knapp replaces the 82-time PGA Tour winner in the field. Knapp's earliest golf memory is watching Woods beat Stephen Ames, 9 and 8, at the 2006 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and having Woods' caddie, Steve Williams, toss him one of the balls from the match.

Woods’ last competitive start on the PGA Tour was at The 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club, where he missed the cut. Woods has played twice this year for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the new tech-infused TGL golf league, which he founded along with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.

The 49-year-old did play alongside teenage son Charlie in a 36-hole event in December.

The Genesis Invitational starts on Thursday and benefits Woods' TGR Foundation. It was due to take place at the Riviera Country Club but was relocated to Torrey Pines in San Diego because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The field boasts plenty of the game’s best at the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy highlighting the field.

