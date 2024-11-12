Tim Paine backs Dhruv Jurel to shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 12 Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine believes that young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel can make a big impact for India during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

Jurel, who has only played three matches, was mainly included in India's touring party for the five-match Test series in Australia as a back-up for regular keeper Rishabh Pant. He impressed during a recent match for India A against Australia A in Melbourne with his 80 and 68 for at the MCG in last week’s four-day clash.

After witnessing the right-handers' batting display against Australia A, the former Aussie skipper thinks the 23-year-old could play as a specialist batter in the opening Test of the summer in Perth.

"There's a guy who has wicket kept in a few Test matches for India. He averages 63 out of the three Tests he’s played, and his name is Dhruv Jurel," Paine said on SEN Tassie.

“I don't know if you saw much of the highlights, but after seeing him bat (against Australia A) – even though he’s a wicketkeeper, from what I’ve seen on this tour and from India’s batting in the last couple of months, I'd be staggered if he doesn't play.

“He scored one of the more polished 80s I've seen, and we were all sitting around as staff of Cricket Australia and thought, ‘Wow, this guy can seriously play'," he added.

Jurel made his Test debut against England in Rajkot earlier this year. He kept wickets in all of those matches and also contributing 46 runs with the bat after coming in at No.8 during the comprehensive India victory. An innings of 90 followed in the Test in Ranchi. Overall, he made scores of 46, 90, 39 not out and 15 in his four Test knocks.

The first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 in Perth.

