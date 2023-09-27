TN cager to play in premier basketball league in Malta

Chennai, Sept 27 A 25-year-old youth from Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu has been roped in to play in the basketball league in Malta.

Accordingly, Ulhas K.S. will be the first Indian to play in Division 1 of the Maltese BoV League 2023-24, representing Valetta Fighters. The league is scheduled to commence from October 3 and Ulhas will be playing for a minimum period of three to seven months.

He had earlier played in the Maldova league in 2021-22 and had represented India against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier in October 2022, besides representing the country against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in February 2023.

Ulhas also led the Westminster Dragon men’s team while doing his business management course in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to IANS, Ulhas said, “I got selected in the first team of the Westminster Dragon which was run by Clive Castillo, the head coach and a big name in international basketball. Clive has played a prominent role behind my success at Westminster. He gave me lot of opportunities to prove myself and supported me throughout my time there.”

Ulhas, who has turned into a professional basketball player, said that the Westminster University team won its first championship in seven years in the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) Division 3 league.

Ulhas said that he was offered the first professional contract by Gloria in the Moldovan National LeagueDivision 1, becoming the first Indian to play professional basketball in Europe.

He also said that to play in the Maltese BOV League Division 1 is a much higher step in his carrier as this league is superior to the league in Maldova. He now has his eyes set on the NBA league in the United States.

