'To be in the race is fantastic...': Guardiola hails Ballon d'Or candidate Rodri

Chapel Hill (USA), July 23 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez and said the Spaniard's display of skills in Euro 2024 have made him a genuine contender to bag this year's coveted Ballon d’Or award.

Over the past few years, Rodri has successfully established himself as the anchor for one of the most successful sides in English football history, Manchester City.

Since the start of 2023, the Spanish midfielder has lifted eight trophies while losing only four games when he is in the team. He has every major team award, including the League title, UCL and now the 2024 European Championship, which has seen him surface as a serious contender for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award.

Guardiola spoke on Rodri's Ballon d’Or shouts and revealed it is his consistency that helps him stand out.

"When I saw Spain I saw him and he was at the level he has been playing for many years. His consistency was good. Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Ferran (Torres)... they were together and I am happy for them. There are a few candidates for the Ballon d’Or. (From) Real Madrid, Manchester City… I can't deny how happy he would be. To be in the race is fantastic for him, his family, friends and of course Manchester City. We are so proud," said Guardiola to reporters.

Manchester City are currently on their USA pre-season tour and will play against Scottish side Celtic on Wednesday. They will then turn their attention to AC Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea who they face in the build up to the new season.

The 2023/24 Premier League season saw City win the league title for a record fourth time. The blue side of Manchester is ready for the new season, where they will be facing Manchester United for the coveted Community Shield on August 10 before playing their season opener against Chelsea on August 18.

"I am really excited for this season that is coming. I am really happy here. Like every season I needed a break definitely, but after that I recharge my batteries and I have the same energy as usual. I know the competition is coming and I am completely focused on that especially for my club," concluded Guradiola.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor