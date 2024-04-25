"Tough battle": Nico Rosberg on Hamilton's 'pretty similar' level to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

London [UK], April 25 : Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg revealed that news of the seven-time world champion's impending move to Ferrari came as a "huge surprise" at the time, but he also understands the Briton's desire to represent "the two most legendary teams" in his F1 career.

The 38-year-old also said that the battle between Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be "tough" when the seven-time world champion's level is "pretty similar" to Leclerc.

In February, Ferrari stunned the sporting world by announcing that the seven-time world champion will join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract, replacing Carlos Sainz.

A few months after the decision was made and announced, Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate Rosberg commented on the situation, comparing it to when the Briton moved McLaren for the Silver Arrows.

"Of course it came as a huge surprise; no one expected it, I didn't expect it either. But if you look at the grand scheme of things, then why not? It's towards the end of the career... there's two legendary teams, it's Mercedes and Ferrari," he told Sky Sports.

"I know Lewis has always been a big fan of Ferrari road cars also, so why not make that switch and have a different experience driving in red? Then he can really tick off both boxes, he's driven for the two most legendary teams," he added.

Hamilton's multi-year contract with Ferrari allows him to drive for the Italian team in the first season with new engine and design regulations.

While talking about Hamiltons's decision to move to Ferrari, Rosberg said, "By the way, at the moment, it also seems in performance terms to be the right decision for him. Maybe he makes an amazing move like at the time, 12 years ago, when he moved from McLaren to Mercedes."

"McLaren were winning races, Mercedes were nowhere, and the moment he moved McLaren went backwards and Mercedes started winning races. Maybe he can get the same stroke of... well, the same timing done again," he added.

Rosberg also shared his thoughts on the possible dynamic between Leclerc, who is over 13 years younger than Hamilton and looking to improve on his five race victories thus far.

"Of course, we're all looking forward to that dynamic. Charles doesn't seem like someone who goes into conflict too much with his team mate, so that will make it easier. From that point of view, maybe it won't be too extremely spicy," he said.

"Nevertheless, Charles is probably the second-best qualifier out there after Max Verstappen, one could possibly say at the moment. It's going to be a tough battle for both, really. I think the level could be pretty similar. It will be great to watch," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor