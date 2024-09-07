"Tough challenge whenever you play in these parts of world": Kane Williamson on upcoming Tests in Asia

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 : New Zealand player Kane Williamson is looking to familiarise himself with the Asian conditions once again as the Kiwis stand on the verge of playing six Tests on India's and Sri Lanka's soil over the next two months.

In the last decade, New Zealand haven't played more than three Tests in the subcontinent in a single year. New Zealand will begin their eight-week trip in Asia with a one-off Test against Afghanistan and two Tests against Sri Lanka. They will conclude their tour with a three-match series against India.

Williamson acknowledged the fact that the Kiwis don't usually find themselves playing such a volume of Tests, considering they played six Tests in 2020 and 2021.

"You know, such a volume of Test cricket that we don't usually get, and obviously in this part of the world," Williamson told reporters in Greater Noida.

The inaugural World Test Champions record in Asia doesn't boast the success that they are capable of achieving with the talent they have in their set-up.

New Zealand have tasted success 16 times in 90 Tests while playing in the subcontinent. In India, New Zealand's underwhelming record takes a further slump with a mere two wins in 36 red-ball matches.

Williamson emphasised the need for New Zealand players to switch and adjust their game, which would help them thrive in the subcontinent.

"I think it's absolutely about trying to adjust your game because we're not here consistently in this format. We go through quite long intervals of not playing here. So, you know, it is trying to sort of familiarise yourself again, and for us, our last Test match was sort of six or eight months ago. So you know, as a team, it's really connecting with that again as a red-ball group and looking to apply our skills, our plans as well as we can," he added.

Williamson, who is one of the most experienced players in the New Zealand set-up, has yet to have a full crack at the Asian conditions.

In 22 innings, Williamson, a leading member of the 'FAB 4', averages 31.36 with only five fifty-plus scores to his name. The seasoned star is looking forward to the experience and challenge with New Zealand playing their first-ever Test against Afghanistan.

"It's really important that we look to grow as a unit. It's nice and clear on how we want to play over here. We always know that it's a tough challenge whenever you play in these parts of the world, slightly different from back home. But you know, always a great experience and playing against a really, really strong side," he noted.

The one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan will begin on Monday at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

