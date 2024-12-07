TPL Season 6: Mukund Sasikumar shines for Punjab Patriots; Rajasthan Rangers, Bengaluru SG Pipers play out a tie

Mumbai, Dec 7 Mukund Sasikumar got the better of Benjamin Lock to help Punjab Patriots get the better of Hyderabad Strikers and moved into the top four in the Tennis Premier LeTennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6ague (TPL) Season 6, which moved into the business end with the qualifying spots to be decided here on Saturday.

Rajasthan Rangers and Bengaluru SG Pipers played a hard-fought tie in the second match of the day, which meant that all eight teams are gunning for qualification spots in the tournament taking place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

In the opening match of the day, the Punjab Patriots got off disappointing start against Hyderabad Strikers, losing the Women's Singles as Harriet Dart carried on her impressive run, winning against Elina Avanesyan 16-9.

Punjab Patriots fought back as Mukund Sasikumar got the better of Benjamin Lock, triumphing 18-7 in the Men's Singles category. In the Mixed Doubles category, Hyderabad Strikers Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan defeated Elina Avanesyan and Saketh Myneni of Punjab Patriots 14-11.

With only one point separating the two teams, it was all to play for in the Men's Doubles category. Mukund Sasikumar and Saketh Myneni of Punjab Patriots managed to clinch a 13-12 win over Vishnu Vardhan and Benjamin Lock of Hyderabad Strikers. Punjab Patriots eventually prevailed with a score of 51-49 against Hyderabad Strikers.

In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Rangers took on Bengaluru SG Pipers. Gabriela Knutson of Bengaluru SG Pipers defeated Cristina Dinu 14-11 in a cracking contest in the Women's Singles category. Arthur Fery of Rajasthan Rangers won a nail-biter against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, securing a 13-12 victory in the Men's Singles category.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Gabriela Knutson of Bengaluru SG Pipers defeated Rohan Bopanna and Cristina Dinu of Rajasthan Rangers 13-12. In the Men's Doubles category, the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Arthur Fery fought tooth and nail to win against Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Anirudh Chandrasekhar 14-11. The match ended in a deadlock as both sides finished with 50 points apiece, giving the Tennis Premier League its first tie of the season.

Halfway through Day Five, Hyderabad Strikers have moved back to the top of the table with 260 points and have solidified their chances of securing a qualification spot. Rajasthan Rangers are in second place with 255 points, while Punjab Patriots have snuck into third place with 249 points. Bengaluru SG Pipers are in the top four with 248 points.

Yash Mumbai Eagles will take on the Bengal Wizards later on Saturday. In the last game of the day, Sumit Nagal’s Gujarat Panthers will take on Hugo Gaston’s Chennai Smashers, with the qualification spots to be confirmed at the end of the day.

