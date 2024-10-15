Trials for Indian men's beach soccer team held in Porbandar

New Delhi, Oct 15 The All India Football Federation held trials for the Indian men's beach soccer team in Porbandar, Gujarat, from October 12 to 15. India will participate in the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup to be held in Thailand in March 2025.

A total of 75 players from 12 states took part in the trials, out of which 25 were selected for the pre-tournament camp to be held in February 2025.

The Indian national beach soccer team will be active for the first time since 2008. India participated in the 2007 Asian Beach Soccer Championship in the UAE, and the 2008 Asian Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia.

The inaugural National Beach Soccer Championship was held in Surat, Gujarat, in 2023, which was won by Kerala. Kerala also won the Beach Soccer gold medal at the 2023 National Games in Goa.

In January 2024, Lakshadweep won the beach soccer competition at the Diu Beach Games.

