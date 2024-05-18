Tripura CM congratulates para swimmer Binit Roy for winning bronze at World Series Championship in Singapore

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 18 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday congratulated para-swimmer, Binit Roy for winning a bronze medal in CITI Para Swimming World Series Championship in Singapore.

Tripura's Binit Roy won the Bronze Medal in the 100 mtrs. freestyle event of the Championship.

"Binit Roy from Tripura making India proud... Kudos to the Para Swimmer for winning #BronzeMedal in the 100 mtrs. freestyle swimming at Citi Para Swimming World Series Championship being held at Singapore," Tripura CM said in a post on X.

The CITI Para Swimming World Series Singapore 2024 marked the global launch of the "Swim Together" workshop, a coaching programme introduced by World Para Swimming aimed at enhancing the skills of Para swimming coaches around the world.

The Citi Para Swimming World Series is been held at the Sports Hub's OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore for the third time. The Championship started on the May 14 and is scheduled to conclude on May 19.

The tournament featured new youth finals in an effort to boost the development of young para swimmers. This event was also the last chance for all the para-swimmers to qualify for the Paris Paralympics 2024.

