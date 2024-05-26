Tripura CM Manik Saha congratulates Dipa Karmakar for clinching gold medal at Asian Championships

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 26 : Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday congratulated Dipa Karmakar for becoming the first-ever Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

As per the official statement, Saha personally called Dipa and her coach, Bishweshwar Nandi, to congratulate both of them and wish them more success after her victory.

Tripura CM also took to X and hailed Dipa for her "impressive total."

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1794724026990076304

"Proud moment for India. Congratulations to Dipa Karmakar for becoming the first-ever Indian gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with an impressive total score of 13.566," Saha posted on X.

Dipa on Sunday scripted her name in the history books after she clinched India's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Championships.

With an impressive total score of 13.566 in the women's vault final, Dipa took home a historic gold medal while South Korea's Kim Son Hyang secured silver and her compatriot Jyo Kyong Byal bagged the bronze.

The 30-year-old Olympian registered an average score of 13.566 while finished with timings of Kim Son-hyang (13.466) and Jo Kyong-byol (12.966).

This is the first time that an Indian gymnast won a gold medal in any event at the Asian Championships. Previously, Indian gymnasts managed four medals winning all bronze, at the continental championships.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian finished 16th in the all-round category with a score of 46.166, failing to secure a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for India in gymnastics.

Dipa's already outstanding list of firsts for Indian gymnastics is enhanced by the vault gold. She is the first female gymnast from India to compete in the Olympics, and at Rio 2016, she put on the best performance of any gymnast competing in the Summer Games, placing fourth in the women's vault.

